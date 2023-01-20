Comerica Bank Sells 2,673 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.66 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.