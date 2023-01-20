Comerica Bank Sells 318 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

