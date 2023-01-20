Comerica Bank Sells 3,355 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE:BCC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

