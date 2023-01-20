Comerica Bank Sells 3,729 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Pariax LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VDC opened at $186.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

