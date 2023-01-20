Comerica Bank Sells 3,741 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after buying an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

