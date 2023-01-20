Comerica Bank Sells 3,890 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

