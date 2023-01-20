Comerica Bank Sells 4,175 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.