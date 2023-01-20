Comerica Bank Sells 6,130 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE INT opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.