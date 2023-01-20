Comerica Bank Sells 7,063 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $150.59 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.