Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.