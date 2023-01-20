Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14,598.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

