Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.1 %

CMP stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

