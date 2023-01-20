Cwm LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 540.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 80.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

DOCS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

