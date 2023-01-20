Cwm LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

