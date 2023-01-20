Cwm LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 415.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

