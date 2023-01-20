Cwm LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,292 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

NYSE FND opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $112.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

