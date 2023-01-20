Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $37.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

