Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.9 %

HUBB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

