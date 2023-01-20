Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $193.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.