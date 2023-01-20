Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.