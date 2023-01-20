Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

