Cwm LLC Buys 129 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.2 %

OLED opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

