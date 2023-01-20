Cwm LLC Buys 200 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shake Shack by 155.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

