Cwm LLC Buys 829 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 700.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

BGS stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

