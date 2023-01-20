Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

FTXR opened at $26.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

