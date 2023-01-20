Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $45.88 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

