Cwm LLC Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

