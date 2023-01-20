Cwm LLC Has $44,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

