Cwm LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $39.67.

