Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DISH Network by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

