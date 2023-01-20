Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPK opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.