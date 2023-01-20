Cwm LLC Has $49,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

