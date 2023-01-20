Cwm LLC Has $50,000 Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

