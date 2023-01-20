Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

