Cwm LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $92,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $111.99 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

