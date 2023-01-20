Cwm LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,424 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

