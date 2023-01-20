Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dropbox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,117,290.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,298 shares of company stock worth $12,788,431. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

