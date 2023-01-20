Cwm LLC Has $56,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

