Cwm LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $478.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

