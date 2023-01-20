Cwm LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $221.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.19. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

