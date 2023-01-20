Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 878,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

