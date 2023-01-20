Cwm LLC Increases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hub Group stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.