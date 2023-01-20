Cwm LLC Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

