Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 77,892 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.87 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

