Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 627,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,493,685 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.62 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

