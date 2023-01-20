Cwm LLC Purchases 590 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

