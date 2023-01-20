Cwm LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

