Cwm LLC Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $9,018,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.3 %

SFNC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

