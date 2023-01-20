Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 7,602.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APLE opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.