Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 524,998.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,141,000 after buying an additional 330,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 310,975 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,107,410.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,107,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,835,203. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.